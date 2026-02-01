Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a new scheme for small taxpayers. “I propose a scheme for small taxpayers wherein a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil deduction certificate. Instead of filing an application with the assessing officer for the ease of taxpayer holding securities in multiple companies, I propose to enable depositaries to accept Form 15 G or Form 15 h from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant companies", said the FM. This measure is expected to simplify compliance and reduce administrative delays.