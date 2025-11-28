Why BrahMos is called a ‘carrier-killer’ missile? The physics behind its devastating impact

BrahMos is propelled by a two‑stage system: a solid‑fuel booster for initial thrust, followed by a liquid‑fueled ramjet sustainer that maintains its cruise at roughly Mach 2.8–3.0. At these speeds, the missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound, far faster than most subsonic cruise missiles. The extremely high velocity reduces the time available for detection and interception, while massively increasing the kinetic energy delivered on impact.