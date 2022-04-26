Why BrahMos cruise missile on IAF planes is a gamechanger in Indo-Pacific

The air-launched missile is the heaviest and most powerful weapon in IAF's arsenal.

BrahMos

Last week the Indian Air Force(IAF) had conducted "live firing" of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Su30- MKI fighter aircraft.

The IAF said the missile hit a decommissioned Indian Navy ship. The exercise was undertaken in "close coordination" with the Indian Navy.

The government had moved to integrate the BrahMos jet into Sukhoi fighter jets in 2016 in order to enhance IAF's air capability. The IAF had inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu.

(Photograph:ANI)