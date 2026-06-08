/6 players who scored in Champions League final and World Cup final

From Lionel Messi to Zinedine Zidane, discover the elite list of 6 legendary football players who scored in both a Champions League and a World Cup final.
Lionel Messi is the first name that comes to mind when thinking of players who have scored in the Champions League final and the World Cup final. While he has scored only two UCL goals for Barcelona (against Manchester United in 2009 and 2011), he contributed to the triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign, netting twice against France.
Next on this list is Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, who scored in the 2017 UCL final against Real Madrid (playing for Juventus) and in the final of the 2018 World Cup against France.
Third is football God and French genius, Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid star helped them win the 2002 UCL final by contributing with a goal, and his national side on two occasions in the World Cup finals. While he scored against Brazil in the 1998 edition, helping France secure a massive win, Zidane also scored a penalty in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy before his infamous red card cut his final professional match short.
Fourth is Germany's veteran and Ballon d'Or winner, Gerd Muller, who scored three times across multiple UCL final appearances and once during the 1974 finale for West Germany.
The last two spots belonged to Hungarian strikers, one of whom was Zoltán Czibor. While he scored in the 1961 UCL final, Czibor contributed to Hungary's losing cause in the 1954 World Cup final.
The last name is one and only, Ferenc Puskás. Hungarian legendary striker has seven European Cup final goals to his name and a World Cup final goal in the 1954 final.