Why B-2 Bomber still flies despite arrival of B-21 Raider

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 16:00 IST

The US Air Force has already unveiled the B-21 Raider, the next-generation stealth bomber. But even with this futuristic aircraft entering service, the B-2 Spirit isn’t being retired just yet. Here’s why America still relies on a bomber built in the 1980s:

Proven Combat Record
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Proven Combat Record

The B-2 has been battle-tested in multiple wars, from Kosovo to Iraq and Afghanistan, proving its stealth and precision on real missions.

Stealth Capabilities Still Work
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth Capabilities Still Work

Even after 35+ years, the B-2’s flying wing design and radar-absorbing technology remain effective against most air defence systems.

Nuclear Deterrence Role
(Photograph: Creative Commons)

Nuclear Deterrence Role

The B-2 is one of the only bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons deep into enemy territory, a role the US cannot risk retiring too quickly.

Limited B-21 Fleet
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Limited B-21 Fleet

The B-21 Raider is still in early production, with only a handful built. Until the US has a large fleet, the B-2 remains critical for global missions.

Upgraded Systems
(Photograph: Air Force Museum)

Upgraded Systems

Thanks to continuous upgrades in avionics, weapons, and stealth coatings, the B-2 can still match modern battlefield requirements.

Cost and Availability
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Cost and Availability

Each B-21 costs billions and will take years to fully deploy. The Air Force can’t afford a capability gap, so the B-2 will serve alongside it.

Strategic Redundancy
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Redundancy

Military planners prefer multiple bomber options. Keeping the B-2 operational ensures the US never relies solely on a new, untested platform.

