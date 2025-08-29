/Why B-2 Bomber’s wheels are painted white

While enemy radars and missiles get most of the attention, one of the biggest challenges comes from within, the intense heat generated during takeoff and landing. The B-2 is huge (170 feet wingspan) and heavy, weighing over 170,000 pounds. When that weight slams onto a runway at 150–180 mph, the brakes absorb enormous energy, heating up to temperatures that can exceed 1,000°F. If unchecked, this heat can degrade tires or even spark fires.