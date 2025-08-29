/Why B-2 Bomber’s wheels are painted white

Black absorbs heat, white reflects it. By painting the B-2’s wheels white, engineers created a natural heat shield. It slows down how much radiant heat the wheels absorb from sun and tarmac, especially during long missions where the bomber may land in desert or tropical climates.
The B-2 Spirit, America’s $2.2 billion flying wing, is built for stealth. Its radar-absorbing skin, smooth edges, and batwing design all scream “black ops.” But zoom in on the landing gear, and you’ll notice something odd, its wheels are bright white. For a jet that hides in the shadows, this detail seems almost out of place.
While enemy radars and missiles get most of the attention, one of the biggest challenges comes from within, the intense heat generated during takeoff and landing. The B-2 is huge (170 feet wingspan) and heavy, weighing over 170,000 pounds. When that weight slams onto a runway at 150–180 mph, the brakes absorb enormous energy, heating up to temperatures that can exceed 1,000°F. If unchecked, this heat can degrade tires or even spark fires.
Black absorbs heat, white reflects it. By painting the B-2’s wheels white, engineers created a natural heat shield. It slows down how much radiant heat the wheels absorb from sun and tarmac, especially during long missions where the bomber may land in desert or tropical climates. It’s the same principle as wearing white clothes in summer, only here, the “clothes” are saving a $2 billion aircraft.
Tire explosions aren’t just a car problem, for the B-2, they could be catastrophic. Each of its 16 tires costs tens of thousands of dollars and is specially reinforced for stealth operations. Overheating increases air pressure inside the tires, raising the chance of blowouts. White paint lowers external heating, reducing that risk. In an aircraft designed to be invincible in the sky, a simple tire failure could still ground it.
Every time the B-2 lands, crews rush to check for leaks, cracks, or burnt rubber. On a black tire rim, these issues blend in; on a white-painted surface, they pop out immediately. Even small hydraulic fluid leaks or scorching marks from overheated brakes are easier to spot. For a bomber that might need to fly again in hours, this inspection time is critical.
The B-2 isn’t unique here. US Air Force tankers, fighters, and even commercial jets have used light-coloured wheels for decades. It’s a proven safety trick that balances function with practicality. But because the B-2 is so secretive, this small, mundane detail gets overlooked, even though it plays a big role in operational safety.
It seems trivial, paint the wheels white. But in reality, this tiny engineering choice keeps the B-2 bomber mission-ready, prevents costly failures, and protects lives. When you’re flying one of the most expensive and secretive aircraft in history, even the smallest design quirks matter. In the world of stealth aviation, sometimes survival isn’t just about staying invisible, it’s about staying cool.