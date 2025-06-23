/Why B 2 Bomber remains undefeated for last 30 years in service?

In a major escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran war, on Saturday American forces carried out coordinated strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran with the use of B2 bombers. These bombers are the only plane capable of carrying the Massive Ordinance Penetrator. The Northrop Grumman B‑2 Spirit, commonly known as the B‑2 bomber, is a long-range, heavy strategic bomber used by the United States Air Force. First entering service in 1997, only 21 were ever built, making it one of the most elite and expensive aircraft ever fielded. But many ask, why is the B-2 Bomber still unmatched after 30 years in service.