/Why attack helicopters still matter in the drone age

Despite the rise of drones, attack helicopters remain vital due to their ability to resist electronic jamming and carry massive payloads. Their all-weather capability, speed, and advanced defensive suites allow them to survive where drones fail.
While drones can be severed from their pilots by electronic jamming, a manned helicopter continues to fight. The National Interest highlights that an onboard crew can visually identify targets and make ethical kill decisions even when all digital links are severed by the enemy.
Drones are limited by weight, but attack helicopters are heavy haulers. Boeing specs for the Apache AH-64 show it can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles and 1,200 rounds of ammunition, delivering a level of sustained firepower that no current tactical drone can match.
Helicopters are becoming drone controllers, not competitors. The US Army uses 'Manned-Unmanned Teaming', where Apache pilots control nearby drones from the cockpit, using them as forward scouts to find targets before exposing the helicopter to danger.
Small drones are easily grounded by high winds or heavy rain. The War Zone reports that heavy attack helicopters like the Apache can operate in severe weather conditions and at night, ensuring ground troops have air support when nature grounds the robot fleet.
When a drone is targeted, it usually dies; helicopters fight back. BAE Systems notes that modern gunships are equipped with advanced countermeasures like flares, chaff, and laser jammers (DIRCM) that can confuse incoming heat-seeking missiles, offering a survival rate drones lack.
Rapid Repositioning Helicopters can fly at speeds over 280 km/h to reach a crisis point instantly. Vertical Magazine explains that while drones are slow and loiter, helicopters can dash across the battlefield to plug gaps in defence or chase down fleeing targets much faster.
There is a distinct morale factor in manned aviation. Military studies suggest that the physical presence of a low-flying gunship provides a massive morale boost to friendly troops and a psychological terror to enemies that a silent, high-altitude drone cannot replicate