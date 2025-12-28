LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why attack helicopters still matter in the drone age

Why attack helicopters still matter in the drone age

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 16:56 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 16:56 IST

Despite the rise of drones, attack helicopters remain vital due to their ability to resist electronic jamming and carry massive payloads. Their all-weather capability, speed, and advanced defensive suites allow them to survive where drones fail. 

Electronic Jamming
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Electronic Jamming

While drones can be severed from their pilots by electronic jamming, a manned helicopter continues to fight. The National Interest highlights that an onboard crew can visually identify targets and make ethical kill decisions even when all digital links are severed by the enemy.

Massive Payload Capacity
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Massive Payload Capacity

Drones are limited by weight, but attack helicopters are heavy haulers. Boeing specs for the Apache AH-64 show it can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles and 1,200 rounds of ammunition, delivering a level of sustained firepower that no current tactical drone can match.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Helicopters are becoming drone controllers, not competitors. The US Army uses 'Manned-Unmanned Teaming', where Apache pilots control nearby drones from the cockpit, using them as forward scouts to find targets before exposing the helicopter to danger.

All-Weather Resilience Fighting
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

All-Weather Resilience Fighting

Small drones are easily grounded by high winds or heavy rain. The War Zone reports that heavy attack helicopters like the Apache can operate in severe weather conditions and at night, ensuring ground troops have air support when nature grounds the robot fleet.

Superior Defensive Suites
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Superior Defensive Suites

When a drone is targeted, it usually dies; helicopters fight back. BAE Systems notes that modern gunships are equipped with advanced countermeasures like flares, chaff, and laser jammers (DIRCM) that can confuse incoming heat-seeking missiles, offering a survival rate drones lack.

Speed and Agility
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Speed and Agility

Rapid Repositioning Helicopters can fly at speeds over 280 km/h to reach a crisis point instantly. Vertical Magazine explains that while drones are slow and loiter, helicopters can dash across the battlefield to plug gaps in defence or chase down fleeing targets much faster.

The Psychological Impact
7 / 7
(Photograph: Representative Image (Wikimedia Commons))

The Psychological Impact

There is a distinct morale factor in manned aviation. Military studies suggest that the physical presence of a low-flying gunship provides a massive morale boost to friendly troops and a psychological terror to enemies that a silent, high-altitude drone cannot replicate

Trending Photo

Loved Lee Jun-ho in Cashero? Watch his 7 best K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Loved Lee Jun-ho in Cashero? Watch his 7 best K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more

What is the US’s HELIOS weapon? Range, features, and capabilities explained
7

What is the US’s HELIOS weapon? Range, features, and capabilities explained

From FIFA World Cup to Commonwealth Games, here are 5 major sporting events in 2026
5

From FIFA World Cup to Commonwealth Games, here are 5 major sporting events in 2026

7 helicopter missions drones still cannot replace
7

7 helicopter missions drones still cannot replace

Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections — Has India sent observers?
8

Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections — Has India sent observers?