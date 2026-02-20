/Why are US and Iran enemies? The dispute that made allies now rivals

The US and Iran are standing against each other over Tehran's nuclear programme. A recent report claimed, citing defence officials, that America could launch a strike on Iran this Saturday (Feb 21). Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that talks are in progress with Tehran, but it has been proven over the years that it is "not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran." Amid this, one must wonder if these two nations were always enemies? No, in fact, they were allies. SO what happened that changed everything?