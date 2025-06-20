/Why are Swiss banks unique and why Rs. 37,000 crore from India sits in their vaults?

The SNB figures presently represent total liabilities of Swiss banks toward Indian clients, including the direct customer deposits and funds through financial institutions. Out of the CHF 3.54 billion, only about CHF 346 million (around ₹3,675 crore) were direct customer deposits, which is a modest 11 per cent increase from last year. This makes up just a tenth of the overall Indian-linked funds. The bulk of the amount, CHF 3.02 billion, came through other banks and financial intermediaries.