LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why are more older adults turning to cannabis for health relief in the US?

Why are more older adults turning to cannabis for health relief in the US?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 20:16 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 20:16 IST

Cannabis use is rising among adults aged 65 and over, with many turning to it for pain, sleep, and anxiety relief. Legal changes and reduced stigma drive the trend, but health experts urge caution due to risks and interactions with other medicines.

Cannabis Use Rising Among Older Adults
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Cannabis Use Rising Among Older Adults

Cannabis use is growing fast among Americans aged 65 and above. In 2023, 7 per cent of Older Adults said they used marijuana in the past month, a sharp increase from previous years.

Who Are the New Users?
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Who Are the New Users?

Older cannabis users now include more women, married people, and those with higher incomes and education. The trend is shifting from youth culture to older adults.

Why Is Use Increasing?
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Why Is Use Increasing?

Legalisation of medical and recreational cannabis has reduced stigma. Older adults in states with legal cannabis are more likely to use it, often for health reasons.

Cannabis for Health Conditions
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Cannabis for Health Conditions

Many seniors use cannabis to manage chronic problems like pain, insomnia, anxiety, diabetes, and heart disease. Some see it as an alternative to traditional treatments.

Changing Income Trends
5 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Changing Income Trends

Wealthier seniors are now more likely to use cannabis. Access to medical cannabis, which can be costly, may explain this shift in usage.

Health Experts Advise
6 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

Health Experts Advise

Doctors warn that older adults may be more sensitive to cannabis. It can interact with medicines and health conditions, so users should consult healthcare providers.

Expert's recommendation
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Expert's recommendation

Experts recommend that healthcare providers ask about cannabis use and educate seniors on safe practices. Support and information are key as use continues to rise.

Trending Photo

Nature’s lovebirds: 7 animal couples who stay together forever
8

Nature’s lovebirds: 7 animal couples who stay together forever

New ITR filing rules require more disclosures for THESE deductions: Here’s what you need to know
7

New ITR filing rules require more disclosures for THESE deductions: Here’s what you need to know

How a 19th-century astronomer imagined life on Mars and mapped it from Earth: What did they see?
7

How a 19th-century astronomer imagined life on Mars and mapped it from Earth: What did they see?

From Baseball to Football: Top 5 biggest contracts in sports
5

From Baseball to Football: Top 5 biggest contracts in sports

Why are more older adults turning to cannabis for health relief in the US?
7

Why are more older adults turning to cannabis for health relief in the US?