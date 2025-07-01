/Why are more older adults turning to cannabis for health relief in the US?

Cannabis use is rising among adults aged 65 and over, with many turning to it for pain, sleep, and anxiety relief. Legal changes and reduced stigma drive the trend, but health experts urge caution due to risks and interactions with other medicines.
Cannabis use is growing fast among Americans aged 65 and above. In 2023, 7 per cent of Older Adults said they used marijuana in the past month, a sharp increase from previous years.
Older cannabis users now include more women, married people, and those with higher incomes and education. The trend is shifting from youth culture to older adults.
Legalisation of medical and recreational cannabis has reduced stigma. Older adults in states with legal cannabis are more likely to use it, often for health reasons.
Many seniors use cannabis to manage chronic problems like pain, insomnia, anxiety, diabetes, and heart disease. Some see it as an alternative to traditional treatments.
Wealthier seniors are now more likely to use cannabis. Access to medical cannabis, which can be costly, may explain this shift in usage.
Doctors warn that older adults may be more sensitive to cannabis. It can interact with medicines and health conditions, so users should consult healthcare providers.
Experts recommend that healthcare providers ask about cannabis use and educate seniors on safe practices. Support and information are key as use continues to rise.