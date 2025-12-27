/Why are laser based directed energy weapon cheaper to fire but harder to build?

Laser weapons derive much of their attraction from the low marginal cost of each engagement and their speed of engagement. Lockheed Martin points out that the primary consumable in a laser system is electrical power, not costly explosives or propellants. Once installed, a laser can engage threats repeatedly without physical ammunition, reducing long‑term expense. However, according to SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, “development of laser weaponry has been a more methodical and challenging process, balancing a fine line between aspirations and practical constraints." By contrast, a conventional surface‑to‑air missile or interceptor can cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per launch. The dramatic difference in per‑shot cost is a key reason why militaries are investing in directed‑energy systems.

