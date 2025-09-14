LOGIN

Why are fighter jets painted grey?

Major General (Dr) S B Asthana, SM, VSM, PhD (Veteran)
Authored By Major General (Dr) S B Asthana, SM, VSM, PhD (Veteran)
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 03:55 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 03:55 IST

Fighter jets are painted grey to blend in with the sky and clouds, making them harder to spot visually. This colour also helps reduce radar detection and limits heat from the sun. The grey shade balances camouflage at different altitudes and includes advanced paint technology.

Visual Camouflage
1 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Visual Camouflage

Fighter jets are painted grey because the colour closely matches the sky and clouds at various altitudes. This camouflage helps jets blend into the background, making it tough for enemies to spot them with the naked eye.

Reducing Radar Signature
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Reducing Radar Signature

Modern grey paint on jets often contains materials that absorb radar waves. This “radar-absorbent” paint lowers the aircraft’s radar cross-section, reducing the chance of detection by enemy radar systems.

Heat and Light Management
3 / 7
(Photograph: Simple Flying)

Heat and Light Management

Grey paint limits how much solar heat the aircraft absorbs, preventing overheating during long flights. It also reduces glare and reflections that could give away the jet’s position.

Adaptability to Environments
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Adaptability to Environments

Jets flying over water often use bluish-grey, while those at higher altitudes are painted in lighter greys to match the sky. This adaptability helps maintain camouflage in different environments and lighting conditions.

History of Grey Camouflage
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

History of Grey Camouflage

The use of grey for military aircraft began around World War I and evolved through World War II. It has proven effective in multiple combat theatres, as it provides balanced concealment both in the air and on the ground.

Stealth Technology Integration
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth Technology Integration

Apart from camouflage, special greys incorporate stealth technology. The paint may have layers of microscopic materials that absorb signals from radar and infrared detectors, making jets challenging to detect even with advanced systems.

Benefits
7 / 7
(Photograph: AF.Mil)

Benefits

Grey paint is economical and can be quickly applied to reduce maintenance times. Its neutrality means it neither stands out nor adds significant weight, helping jets focus on performance and stealth simultaneously.

Trending Photo

Why are fighter jets painted grey?
7

Why are fighter jets painted grey?

ISRO plans 75 student satellites in 2025: Indian students are building satellites
7

ISRO plans 75 student satellites in 2025: Indian students are building satellites

This AI-enabled Israeli tech is helping Indian police solve cold cases faster
7

This AI-enabled Israeli tech is helping Indian police solve cold cases faster

Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say
7

Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say

Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter
8

Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter