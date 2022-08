Why are automakers accelerating drive to secure battery raw materials

Aug 27, 2022

Following are some of the deals major automakers have announced with suppliers and miners:

Rising demand for electric vehicles (EV) around the world is encouraging automakers such as Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Stellantis NV to step up efforts to secure raw materials needed for making batteries.

Tesla

26-Aug-2022 - Panasonic Holdings Corp, a supplier to Tesla, is in talks to build an additional EV battery plant in the United States at a cost of about $4 billion.

01-Mar-2022 - Australia's Core Lithium will supply up to 110,000 dry metric tonnes of Spodumene concentrate, a chief source of lithium, over four years starting in the second half of 2023.

01-Nov-2021 - China's Ganfeng Lithium will supply undisclosed volumes of battery-grade lithium for three years starting 2022

22-July-2021 - Australia's BHP Group will supply nickel from its plants in Western Australia. Quantities, timing not disclosed.

