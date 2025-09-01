LOGIN
Why Afghanistan’s earthquakes strike at night more often?

Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 16:30 IST

Most rural Afghan homes are made of mud, clay, and stone, materials that crumble quickly during tremors. At night, with families indoors, casualties rise sharply.

The Midnight Kabul Quake
(Photograph: ANI)

The Midnight Kabul Quake

The August 31, 2025, Afghanistan earthquake struck shortly after midnight, catching thousands in their sleep and killing over 800 people. Nighttime quakes often turn deadly because of how and when they hit.

Nocturnal Perception Gap
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nocturnal Perception Gap

At night, people are asleep and slower to react. Even a few seconds of delay in escaping collapsing homes can mean the difference between life and death.

Afghanistan’s Mud-Brick Homes
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Afghanistan’s Mud-Brick Homes

Faultline Patterns and Timing
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Faultline Patterns and Timing

Some seismologists suggest that thermal cycles of the Earth’s crust, differences between day and night temperatures, can influence when stress along a fault finally slips.

The “Silent Hours” Effect
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The “Silent Hours” Effect

Emergency response is weakest between midnight and dawn. Quakes at this time face slower rescues, delayed medical help, and limited communication.

History Repeats
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

History Repeats

From the 2022 Paktika quake to the 2023 Herat tremors, several of Afghanistan’s deadliest earthquakes have struck at night, exposing a dangerous recurring pattern.

A Deadly Combination
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Deadly Combination

When you combine fragile homes, sleeping families, cold mountain nights, and weak rescue systems, Afghanistan’s nighttime earthquakes become far more lethal than daytime ones.

