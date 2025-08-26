/Why a fighter jet cannot replace a B-2 Bomber?

A fighter jet usually carries a few thousand kilograms of weapons. The B-2 can carry over 18,000 kilograms of bombs, including nuclear weapons.
The B-2 Spirit bomber and fighter jets may look similar from afar, but they serve very different purposes in warfare. Here’s why one cannot replace the other.
Fighter jets are designed for speed, agility, and air-to-air combat. They intercept enemy aircraft, patrol skies, and secure air superiority.
The B-2 Bomber, on the other hand, is built for deep strike missions. Its primary role is to carry massive payloads of bombs across continents, often undetected.
A fighter jet usually carries a few thousand kilograms of weapons. The B-2 can carry over 18,000 kilograms of bombs, including nuclear weapons.
Fighters typically need frequent refuelling. The B-2 Bomber can fly 11,000 km without stopping.
Stealth technology sets the B-2 apart. While fighters like the F-22 or F-35 are stealthy, none match the B-2’s ability to slip past radar across an entire country.
Tactically, fighter jets focus on short, fast missions. The B-2 executes strategic, long-duration strikes that can decide wars in one night.
No matter how advanced fighters become, they cannot carry the same weight, fly the same range, or achieve the same impact as a B-2.
Simply put: Fighter jets win battles. The B-2 Bomber wins wars.