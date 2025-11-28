/Why a fighter jet burns over 3,000 litres of fuel per hour

Aerodynamic drag - air resistance - increases proportionally to the square of velocity. When an aircraft doubles its speed, aerodynamic drag increases by a factor of four, requiring four times more engine power and fuel consumption. The Rafale demonstrates this principle: flying at subsonic cruise speed around 900 kilometres per hour, it consumes 2,500 litres per hour. Flying at supersonic speeds increases consumption to three or four times higher figures. Fighter jets typically cruise at subsonic speeds for maximum efficiency, then accelerate to supersonic speeds only when tactical situations demand rapid response. This speed-fuel relationship fundamentally influences military aviation planning and mission strategy for all air forces.