/Why 50,000°C 'Firewall' isn’t a wall but a filter? Here's what NASA's Voyager data says..

When Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012, scientists expected a sharp boundary, like hitting a cosmic wall. Instead, they found something more subtle: a layer of charged particles acting like a filter.
The so-called “firewall” is not a wall of fire or a solid shield. It is a transition zone where the solar wind slows down and mixes with the interstellar medium.
Voyager’s instruments showed that this region blocks or weakens some cosmic rays while letting others through. Much like Earth’s magnetic field filters radiation, the heliopause acts as the Solar System’s outer filter.
Before Voyager’s crossing, models predicted the heliopause would be a sharp, well-defined boundary. Instead, Voyager revealed that the transition was messy, layered, and dynamic.
This “filter” helps reduce harmful cosmic radiation reaching the inner planets. Without it, Earth and its neighbours would face higher doses of high-energy particles.
By directly sampling this frontier, Voyager proved the firewall isn’t a blockade, but rather a semi-permeable filter, more like a cosmic sponge than a wall.
Understanding how this filter works is crucial for planning deep space travel. Astronauts leaving the heliopause will be exposed to far more cosmic radiation than inside.