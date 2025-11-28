/Why 3I/ATLAS is a goldmine for telescope programs and which instruments participated?

3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever detected, after 1I/ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Such visitors bring material formed around other stars, untouched by the Sun for billions of years. For telescopes, this is a once-in-a-generation target: an object with alien chemistry, unusual dust behaviour, and extreme orbital dynamics that simply do not exist in the Solar System. Every wavelength, optical, infrared, ultraviolet, radio offers unique information, making it a scientific goldmine.