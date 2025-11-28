/Why 3I/ATLAS’ comet has a 'hyperbolic trajectory'?

Observations show 3I/ATLAS has an orbital eccentricity around ≈ 6.1–6.2, far above 1 — one of the most hyperbolic trajectories ever recorded for a comet-like object. Also, its inbound velocity (before being significantly affected by the Sun’s gravity) is very high, estimates put it around 58 km/s relative to the Sun, making it faster than most Solar System comets and even the earlier interstellar visitors. These parameters, high speed + high eccentricity, make it dynamically “unbound” to the Sun.