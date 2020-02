Why 11 million Brazilians think Earth is flat

It is a curious but remarkably large club, more than 11 million people in Brazil seven per cent of the population believe the Earth is flat, according to polling firm Datafolha.

'Only thing certain - Death and Earth is flat'

Sitting by a model of the Earth shaped like a pancake, Brazilian restaurant-owner Ricardo lets out an exaggerated laugh: "'Hahaha!' That's how people react when you tell them the Earth is flat," he says.

Ricardo, who declines to give his full name for just that reason, is a 60-something man whose restaurant in Sao Paulo has become a meeting place for people who, like him, reject the notion that the Earth is a sphere.

"The only things I know for certain are that I'm going to die someday and that the Earth is flat," he says.

