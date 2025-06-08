(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Who Ya Gonna Call?: 6 reasons Ghostbusters is still iconic at 41

41 years ago, Ghostbusters hit the big screen and since then it has become a pop culture phenomenon. Blending supernatural spooks with sharp comedy and unforgettable characters, the 1984 classic still holds a special place in the hearts of. From its quotable lines to its killer theme song, here’s why Ghostbusters remains timeless.