Published: Jun 08, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 15:14 IST
41 years ago, Ghostbusters hit the big screen and since then it has become a pop culture phenomenon. From its quotable lines to its killer theme song, here’s why Ghostbusters remains timeless.
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Who Ya Gonna Call?: 6 reasons Ghostbusters is still iconic at 41
41 years ago, Ghostbusters hit the big screen and since then it has become a pop culture phenomenon. Blending supernatural spooks with sharp comedy and unforgettable characters, the 1984 classic still holds a special place in the hearts of. From its quotable lines to its killer theme song, here’s why Ghostbusters remains timeless.
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Perfect blend of comedy and sci-fi
The film expertly mixes sharp wit with spooky paranormal action, creating a genre-bending classic that’s still impossible to forget.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)
The iconic cast
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson brought the Ghostbusters to life with unmatched chemistry and comedic timing.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Timeless quotable lines
From “Don’t cross the streams” to “We came, we saw, we kicked its ass!”, the film is packed with one-liners that fans still quote to this day.
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)
The Marshmallow Man
One of the most bizarre and beloved movie monsters ever, the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man stomping through New York remains a highlight.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Unforgettable theme song
Ray Parker Jr.'s catchy anthem “Who Ya Gonna Call?” became a cultural staple.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Enduring Legacy
Ghostbusters launched a franchise that includes sequels, reboots, cartoons, comics, and a devoted fanbase that is still going strong four decades later.