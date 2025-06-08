LOGIN
Who Ya Gonna Call?: 6 reasons Ghostbusters is still iconic at 41

Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 15:14 IST

41 years ago, Ghostbusters hit the big screen and since then it has become a pop culture phenomenon. From its quotable lines to its killer theme song, here’s why Ghostbusters remains timeless.

41 years ago, Ghostbusters hit the big screen and since then it has become a pop culture phenomenon. Blending supernatural spooks with sharp comedy and unforgettable characters, the 1984 classic still holds a special place in the hearts of. From its quotable lines to its killer theme song, here’s why Ghostbusters remains timeless.
Perfect blend of comedy and sci-fi
The film expertly mixes sharp wit with spooky paranormal action, creating a genre-bending classic that’s still impossible to forget.
The iconic cast
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson brought the Ghostbusters to life with unmatched chemistry and comedic timing.
Timeless quotable lines
From “Don’t cross the streams” to “We came, we saw, we kicked its ass!”, the film is packed with one-liners that fans still quote to this day.
The Marshmallow Man
One of the most bizarre and beloved movie monsters ever, the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man stomping through New York remains a highlight.
Unforgettable theme song
Ray Parker Jr.'s catchy anthem “Who Ya Gonna Call?” became a cultural staple.
Enduring Legacy
Ghostbusters launched a franchise that includes sequels, reboots, cartoons, comics, and a devoted fanbase that is still going strong four decades later.

