/Who won Wimbledon 2025? Full list of singles, doubles and mixed doubles champions

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 16:52 IST

With the Wimbledon 2025 championship getting over on Sunday (Jul 13), Italy’s Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden SW19 title. Here's a look at all the five winners from different categories featuring Iga Swiatek and others.

Wimbledon 2025 wrap-up - Big wins and historic moments

Wimbledon 2025 came to an exciting end with unforgettable matches and standout performances in all categories. From intense singles battles to action-packed doubles games, fans saw top-level tennis at the famous Centre Court.

This year’s event also made headlines with a record prize pool. Both men and women received equal prize money, continuing the tradition of fairness in tennis.

Women’s Singles winner - Iga Swiatek

Poland’s Iga Swiatek put on a great performance, beating American Amanda Anisimova without losing a single game. Her powerful play thrilled the crowd and secured her the title.

Final score: 6–0, 6–0

Men’s Singles winner - Jannik Sinner

Italy’s Jannik Sinner came from behind to defeat Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. After losing the first set, Sinner fought back strongly to win his first Wimbledon championship.

Final score: 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4

Men’s Doubles winners - Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool

British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made their country proud with a solid victory over Rinky Hijikata (Australia) and Dustin Pel (Netherlands).

Final score: 6–2, 7–6

Women’s Doubles winners - Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens

Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) and Elise Mertens (Belgium) came from behind to defeat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan) in a thrilling three-set match.

Final score: 3–6, 6–2, 6–4

Mixed Doubles winners - Sander Verbeek and Katerina Siniaková

Sander Verbeek (Netherlands) and Katerina Siniaková (Czech Republic) kept their cool in two tight tie-breakers to win against Luisa Stefani (Brazil) and Joe Salisbury (UK).

Final score: 7–6, 7–6

Wimbledon 2025 - Prize Money

Men’s Singles winner: £3,000,000 ($40,46,043)

Women’s Singles winner: £3,000,000 ($40,46,043)

Men’s Doubles (per team): £680,000 ($9,17,106)

Women’s Doubles (per team): £680,000 ($9,17,106)

Mixed Doubles (per team): £135,000 ($1,82,058)

