/Who won Wimbledon 2025? Full list of singles, doubles and mixed doubles champions

With the Wimbledon 2025 championship getting over on Sunday (Jul 13), Italy’s Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden SW19 title. Here's a look at all the five winners from different categories featuring Iga Swiatek and others.
Wimbledon 2025 came to an exciting end with unforgettable matches and standout performances in all categories. From intense singles battles to action-packed doubles games, fans saw top-level tennis at the famous Centre Court.
This year’s event also made headlines with a record prize pool. Both men and women received equal prize money, continuing the tradition of fairness in tennis.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek put on a great performance, beating American Amanda Anisimova without losing a single game. Her powerful play thrilled the crowd and secured her the title.
Final score: 6–0, 6–0
Italy’s Jannik Sinner came from behind to defeat Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. After losing the first set, Sinner fought back strongly to win his first Wimbledon championship.
Final score: 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4
British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made their country proud with a solid victory over Rinky Hijikata (Australia) and Dustin Pel (Netherlands).
Final score: 6–2, 7–6
Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) and Elise Mertens (Belgium) came from behind to defeat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan) in a thrilling three-set match.
Final score: 3–6, 6–2, 6–4
Sander Verbeek (Netherlands) and Katerina Siniaková (Czech Republic) kept their cool in two tight tie-breakers to win against Luisa Stefani (Brazil) and Joe Salisbury (UK).
Final score: 7–6, 7–6
Men’s Singles winner: £3,000,000 ($40,46,043)
Women’s Singles winner: £3,000,000 ($40,46,043)
Men’s Doubles (per team): £680,000 ($9,17,106)
Women’s Doubles (per team): £680,000 ($9,17,106)
Mixed Doubles (per team): £135,000 ($1,82,058)