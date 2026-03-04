/Who will face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 42? Here are top 5 picks; check number five

WrestleMania 42 is fast approaching, and WWE creative is working hard to finalise several marquee matches at the Show of Shows, including the one involving Rollins. With numerous options at hand, it remains to be seen who Seth Rollins faces at Mania.
This is currently the most logical and straightforward direction. Seth’s return at Elimination Chamber was specifically designed to cost Logan Paul his match, and the following Monday Night Raw saw Seth continue his assault on Paul’s faction (notably attacking Paul Heyman). Their history from WrestleMania 39 adds a layer of continuity, making this a high-profile "grudge match" that fits perfectly on the card.
Before his reported hernia injury, Bron Breakker was the heavily rumoured opponent for Seth Rollins. The narrative had been set for months: Breakker betrayed his mentor, and Seth’s return was intended to be the final chapter in that story. If the medical team clears him in time, this remains the "dream" booking for this specific rivalry.
There has been growing speculation and reports that WWE might lean into a spectacle match. With Bad Bunny often returning for major WWE events and Logan Paul/Austin Theory functioning as a unit, a tag team match—potentially Seth Rollins and Bad Bunny vs. Bron Breakker and Logan Paul—would maximise star power and provide an entertaining, high-energy contest to fill a prominent spot on the card.
If Seth is kept away from the main event stars or if injuries force a mid-card shift, Austin Theory is a natural foil. As a prominent member of The Vision, Theory has been heavily involved in the faction’s recent chaos. A singles match between the two would serve as a "get-back" match where Seth dismantles the remaining pieces of the group he once built.
Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar is one for the ages. The two mega stars have a history together, and reigniting a feud at the biggest stage of them all would do wonders. Meanwhile, considering both are without opponents at this time, pinning them against each other is a win-win situation for everyone.