/Who will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal? BJP’s past choices forewarn a surprise | In Pics

Yogi Adityanath, a leader with mass appeal today, was also seen as an unconventional choice at the time. He has made ripples across state borders, unlike any other leader in a chief ministerial position. The mantle of Uttar Pradesh’s CM position fell on Yogi in 2017, despite ministers like Rajnath Singh and Manoj Sinha in the running. The appointment of the two-time CM, who used to be in the spotlight for controversial remarks, signalled that the BJP is assertive about its Hindu nationalist credentials. It also showed their commitment to grassroots politics, a domain Yogi was widely considered to be in touch with.