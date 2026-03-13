LOGIN
  • /Who was Mohamed Jalloh, ex-Army National Guard member linked to Old Dominion University shooting?

Who was Mohamed Jalloh, ex-Army National Guard member linked to Old Dominion University shooting?

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 13, 2026, 03:41 IST | Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 03:41 IST

Former National Guardsman Mohamed Jalloh opened fire at Old Dominion University, killing one and injuring two. The FBI is investigating the attack as terrorism

(Photograph: X)

A former Army National Guardsman opened fire inside a classroom at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday morning. Authorities identified the shooter as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, who had previously been convicted of attempting to support ISIS. The FBI is treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism while investigators continue examining the suspect’s motives and background.

(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, identified as the shooter in the Old Dominion University attack, had been released from federal prison in December 2024. He served nearly seven years of an 11-year sentence after pleading guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Authorities say his past conviction is a key part of the ongoing federal investigation.

(Photograph: X)

The shooting happened inside Constant Hall, an academic building at Old Dominion University, around 10:43 am. Officials said the gunman entered a classroom and opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others. Campus police responded quickly and found the suspect dead minutes after arriving, according to Old Dominion University Police Chief Garrett Shelton.

(Photograph: X)

According to court documents, Jalloh admitted in 2016 that he had communicated online with an ISIS member located overseas. That contact later introduced him to an individual in the United States who turned out to be an FBI confidential informant. The interactions led to his conviction for attempting to provide material support to the extremist group.

(Photograph: X)

The shooter was killed after a group of courageous students intervened and restrained him, actions that likely prevented further loss of life, along with the swift response from law enforcement, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted on X. Patel added that the FBI has launched an investigation and is treating the shooting as an act of terrorism.

