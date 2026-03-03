/Who was Alexander Graham Bell? The man whose inventions shaped modern communication

In 1880, Bell transmitted sound on a beam of light, which sowed the seeds of fibre optics communication. Bell developed a type of metal detector to locate a bullet lodged in the body of assassinated U.S. President James A. Garfield. He failed, but it became an idea for future innovation. Bell also made an improved version of Thomas Edison’s phonograph, which used a wax cylinder for clearer sound recording and playback. Bell also had an institutional legacy; he co-founded the Bell Telephone Company in 1877, which later became the American Telephone and Telegraph Company. He was a founding member of the journal Science and established the Volta Laboratory in Washington, DC. When Cell died in 1922, every television in the US and Canada was silenced for a minute as a final tribute to him