/Who tops the world in education? Top 10 universities of 2026 revealed: Check the list here

Oxford University topped the list of TIME’s World’s Top Universities of 2026, followed by Yale and Stanford. US and UK institutions dominate the list with strong performances from both public and private universities across academic domains. Here's a look at the top 10 universities.
Ranked first globally, the University of Oxford leads the TIME World’s Top Universities 2026 with a score of 90.20 and a performance rating of 92.67. As a public institution in the United Kingdom, Oxford continues to set global benchmarks in research excellence, teaching quality, and academic influence across disciplines.
With a score of 88.55 and a performance score of 91.78, Yale University secures second best place globally. A private institution in the United States, Yale is recognised for its strong liberal arts foundation, global research impact, and leadership in law, policy, and humanities education.
Stanford University ranks third globally, earning a score of 88.30 and a performance rating of 89.60. As a private US university, Stanford remains synonymous with innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement, playing a pivotal role in shaping Silicon Valley and global research ecosystems.
MIT ranks fourth in the 2026 list with a score of 88.00 and a performance of 87.57. This private US institution is globally admired for its cutting-edge research, STEM leadership, and contributions to science, engineering, artificial intelligence, and applied innovation.
The University of Chicago places fifth with a score of 87.66 and pa erformance score of 89.03. A private US university, it is known for its rigorous academic culture, economic research leadership, and influential work across social sciences, law, and public policy.
Harvard University ranks sixth globally, posting a score of 87.06 and a performance rating of 84.57. As a private institution in the US, Harvard continues to command global prestige through its extensive research output, alumni network, and leadership across medicine, business, and governance.
Cambridge takes seventh place with a score of 86.86 and a strong performance rating of 92.48. A public university in the United Kingdom, Cambridge remains a global academic powerhouse, excelling in scientific research, humanities, and innovation-driven scholarship.
Imperial College London ranks eighth, scoring 86.27 with a performance score of 86.20. As a public UK institution, Imperial is widely respected for its focus on science, medicine, engineering, and technology-driven research with real-world applications.
The University of Michigan ranks ninth with a score of 84.65 and a performance rating of 85.70. A leading public university in the US, it stands out for its research intensity, interdisciplinary programs, and strong public education and innovation mission.
Rounding out the top ten, the University of Pennsylvania scores 83.93 with a performance rating of 83.10. A private US institution, Penn is renowned for its integrated academic model, business leadership through Wharton, and strong research-driven professional education.