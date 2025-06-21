LOGIN
Who started Yoga? All about the India's most ancient spiritual and sacred practise

Yoga began in ancient India over 5,000 years ago and has grown into a global practice. rooted in the Vedas and refined by Sage Patanjali, yoga combines movement, meditation, and philosophy to unite mind, body, and soul, promoting wellness and spiritual growth.

Where Did Yoga Begin?
(Photograph:Art of Living)

Where Did Yoga Begin?

Yoga started in ancient India over 5,000 years ago. Its earliest mention is found in the Rig Veda, a sacred text written in Sanskrit. Yoga was first practised by sages and priests seeking spiritual growth and self-understanding.

Early Yogic Practices
(Photograph:The British Museum)

Early Yogic Practices

Yoga began as a mix of rituals, prayers, and meditation. It was passed down from teacher to student and connected to the worship of Hindu gods. Early yogis believed yoga could unite the mind, body, and spirit.

The Role of the Vedas and Upanishads
(Photograph:X)

The Role of the Vedas and Upanishads

The Vedas, especially the Rig Veda, mention yoga as part of rituals and meditation. Later, the Upanishads explored deeper ideas like self-realisation and the link between the soul and the universe, shaping yoga’s spiritual side.

Sage Patanjali and the Yoga Sutras
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Sage Patanjali and the Yoga Sutras

Around 2,000 years ago, sage Patanjali wrote the Yoga Sutras. This text organised yoga into clear steps called the Eight Limbs of Yoga. Patanjali is often called the ‘father of yoga’ for his work in shaping modern practice.

How Yoga Evolved
(Photograph:Ministry of External Affairs)

How Yoga Evolved

Over the centuries, yoga changed and grew. Different styles emerged, such as Hatha Yoga (focus on postures), Bhakti Yoga (devotion), Jnana Yoga (knowledge), and Karma Yoga (action). Each added new ideas and practices.

Yoga’s Journey to the World
(Photograph:X)

Yoga’s Journey to the World

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Indian teachers like Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the West. Today, yoga is practised worldwide for physical health, mental peace, and spiritual growth.

Yoga’s Lasting Legacy
(Photograph:X)

Yoga’s Lasting Legacy

Yoga is more than exercise. It is a spiritual and sacred path from ancient India, aiming for harmony between mind, body, and soul. Its teachings continue to inspire people around the world.

