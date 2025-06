(Photograph: Axiom Space )

Peggy Whitson: Mission Commander

Peggy Whitson from the United States is the Mission Commander. She is a veteran NASA astronaut and has spent more than 665 days in space, which is a record for an American. As commander, Whitson will lead the team, make important decisions, and ensure the safety of everyone. She will also guide the crew during docking, undocking, and all main activities on the ISS.