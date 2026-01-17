LOGIN
Who’s on Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’? From Tony Blair to Jared Kushner | In Pics

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 13:13 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 13:13 IST

Who’s who on Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace: Chaired by Donald Trump, the post-war Gaza body features Tony Blair, Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, World Bank chief Ajay Banga and others. Details with pictures below.

Chairman Donald Trump
(Photograph: WION Web Desk)

Chairman Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has unveiled the full lineup of his controversial “Board of Peace”, a body meant to oversee Gaza’s post-war governance, security and reconstruction.

The board will be chaired by Trump himself, and is stacked with American power brokers, foreign diplomats and one familiar British face that still divides opinion across the Middle East.

Here’s who’s on it, and why each name matters.

1. Tony Blair
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has gotten one of the most prominent roles on the board. His inclusion was discussed for months before Trump made it official. He is the only founding member of the executive board who is not a US citizen.

He remains a deeply divisive figure in the Middle East because of his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Trump himself acknowledged those sensitivities last year, saying he wanted to ensure Blair would be an “acceptable choice to everybody.” After leaving office in 2007, Blair spent years focused on Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy as the Quartet’s representative.

2. Marco Rubio
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as America’s top diplomat, will anchor the board politically.

Before Trump returned to office, Rubio openly opposed a Gaza ceasefire and backed Israel’s push to dismantle Hamas, saying he wanted Tel Aviv "to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on". Since October’s truce, his tone has shifted, calling the deal the only workable option on the table.

3. Steve Witkoff
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Steve Witkoff

A real estate billionaire turned diplomat, Steve Witkoff has become Trump’s go-to negotiator.

He announced phase two of the Gaza plan earlier this month, moving from ceasefire enforcement to reconstruction and the disarmament of Hamas. He has warned that failure to comply would bring “serious consequences”.

4. Jared Kushner
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Jared Kushner

Trump’s son-in-law is also a part of the Gaza Board of Peace. He has previously played a key role in the Trump administration's foreign policy negotiations.

Kushner attended the first meeting of Gaza’s Palestinian technocratic committee in Cairo and has worked closely with Witkoff on both Gaza and Ukraine. In November, he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss key sticking points in the peace deal.

However, his past remarks describing Gaza’s coastline as “valuable waterfront property” remain controversial.

5. Ajay Banga
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Ajay Banga

India-born World Bank President Ajay Banga would also have a seat on the board. Born in India and later naturalised as a US citizen, Banga ran Mastercard as CEO for over a decade before being nominated by Joe Biden to lead the World Bank in 2023.

His role is expected to focus on funding, investment and large-scale reconstruction.

6. Marc Rowan
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Marc Rowan

Marc Rowan is the billionaire CEO of Apollo Global Management. He was once floated as a possible U.S. Treasury secretary pick.

7. Robert Gabriel
(Photograph: White House)

7. Robert Gabriel

Robert Gabriel (photo not available) has worked with Trump since the 2016 campaign and now serves on the National Security Council. He is the final member of the "founding executive board".

Nickolay Mladenov
(Photograph: AFP)

Nickolay Mladenov

Former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov will act as the board’s representative inside Gaza.

Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza. In this capacity, he will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the NCAG. He will support the Board’s oversight of all aspects of Gaza’s governance, reconstruction, and development, while ensuring coordination across civilian and security pillars," said the White House.

Ali Sha'ath
Ali Sha'ath

Ali Shaath, a Gaza native and former Palestinian Authority deputy minister, will head the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The committee met for the first time in Cairo and plans to relocate to Gaza in the coming weeks, security permitting.

"Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance, said White House.

