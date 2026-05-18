/Who’s in CM VD Satheesan’s cabinet? Meet the new Kerala UDF ministers

V D Satheesan took oath as Kerala CM with a 21-member UDF Cabinet featuring veteran leaders, political heirs, youth faces and first-time MLAs from Congress and allies.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday took oath along with his full council of ministers in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the ceremony, Satheesan had finalised and submitted the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The swearing-in marked the official return of the UDF government to power in Kerala after the alliance secured a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections. Leaders from Congress, IUML, RSP and Kerala Congress factions were inducted into the 21-member Cabinet during the ceremony attended by senior political leaders and party workers.
IUML stalwart P K Kunhalikutty, a nine-time MLA, has been part of every UDF government since 1991 and remains one of the alliance’s key decision-makers. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, a former home minister and Opposition leader, also returned to the Cabinet after a long political career spanning over five decades. Former MP K Muraleedharan, son of late Chief Minister K Karunakaran, continues the influential Karunakaran political legacy. Muraleedharan earlier served as Kerala Congress president and briefly as power minister in the A K Antony government.
The Satheesan Cabinet also includes experienced regional leaders from UDF allies. Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Mons Joseph, a lawyer by profession, has represented Kaduthuruthy since 2006 and earlier served as public works minister when his party was aligned with the LDF. IUML MLA P K Basheer, son of former legislator P Seethi Haji, rose through grassroots politics and currently represents Ernad in Wayanad. He also played a key role in IUML’s rehabilitation efforts for Wayanad landslide victims. Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, son of former minister T M Jacob, returned to the Cabinet after previously serving in the UDF government.
CMP chairman C P John, a long-time UDF leader and former state planning board member, entered the Assembly for the first time and secured a Cabinet berth. State Congress president Sunny Joseph, representing Peravoor since 2011, joined the ministry after defeating senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja in the Assembly polls. IUML leader N Samsudheen, a lawyer and party state secretary, also became part of the Cabinet. Samsudheen entered politics through the Muslim Students Federation and has represented the Mannarkkad constituency since 2011.
The Satheesan Cabinet also features younger leaders and emerging political faces. IUML leader V E Abdul Gafoor, a lawyer and son of former minister V K Ibrahim Kunju, returned to Kalamassery by defeating CPI(M)’s P Rajeeve after losing the seat in 2021. KPCC working president P C Vishnunath, once among Kerala’s youngest MLAs, also joined the Cabinet after years in Congress and Youth Congress leadership roles. Meanwhile, Roji M John, considered one of Congress’s prominent youth leaders, entered the ministry after representing Angamaly since 2016. A former NSUI national president, he earlier served as AICC secretary in charge of Karnataka.
The Satheesan Cabinet also includes leaders who made political comebacks and first-time legislators. Bindu Krishna, a senior Congress leader and former state Mahila Congress chief, entered the Assembly for the first time from Kollam after losing three previous elections. M Liju, another first-time MLA from Kayamkulam, secured victory after three consecutive defeats and is known for rising through the Youth Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s organisational reforms. Meanwhile, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, son of veteran politician Baby John, returned to the Cabinet after serving as a minister in the previous UDF government, continuing his family’s long political legacy in Kerala politics.
IUML leader K M Shaji, known for his sharp criticism of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, returned to the Assembly from Vengara after previously representing Azhikode. Congress MLA T Siddique, a former Youth Congress state president and close associate of late Oommen Chandy, retained his prominence after representing Kalpetta in Wayanad. Senior Congress leader A P Anil Kumar, a prominent Dalit face in the party and KPCC vice president, also joined the ministry. He has represented Vandoor since 2001 and earlier served in previous UDF governments.
The Satheesan Cabinet also gave representation to younger and first-time leaders. At 37, Youth Congress state president O J Janeesh became the youngest minister after winning from Kodungallur in his electoral debut. Janeesh was appointed Youth Congress chief last year amid controversy surrounding Rahul Mamkoottathil. Meanwhile, K A Thulasi, a first-time MLA from Kongad, also joined the ministry. A longtime Congress worker and KPCC general secretary, Thulasi is the wife of Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan and began her political journey through student politics.