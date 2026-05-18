/Who’s in CM VD Satheesan’s cabinet? Meet the new Kerala UDF ministers

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday took oath along with his full council of ministers in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the ceremony, Satheesan had finalised and submitted the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The swearing-in marked the official return of the UDF government to power in Kerala after the alliance secured a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections. Leaders from Congress, IUML, RSP and Kerala Congress factions were inducted into the 21-member Cabinet during the ceremony attended by senior political leaders and party workers.