From West Indies to Australia, here's a look at the top cricket teams with most ICC titles. This list also includes England and New Zealand.
Australia tops the list with an impressive 13 ICC trophies in women’s cricket. They have dominated both the formats by winning the ODI World Cup seven times (1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022) and the T20I World Cup six times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023). These victories highlight their strong performances across formats.
England stands second on this list with five ICC trophies. They made history by winning the first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup in 1973 and the first T20 World Cup in 2009. Overall, they have four ODI World Cup titles (1973, 1993, 2009, 2017) and one T20 World Cup title (2009).
New Zealand has earned two ICC titles and features third on this list. They lifted their first ICC title by winning the ODI World Cup in 2000-01 and recently added another title by winning the 2024-25 T20 World Cup. Their latest victory shows their rise in the shortest format (T20I).
The West Indies has only one ICC trophy to its name. They won the 2015-16 T20 World Cup, a historic achievement that marked their presence on the international stage.
India has yet to win an ICC title in its women's cricket history. However, in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India, the team looks strong and has a good chance to claim their first ICC trophy.