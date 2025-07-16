/Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets

The United States holds the top spot in terms of the most advanced fighter jets, with the highest count, where many of these types contain fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, and reconnaissance aircraft. The aircraft of the United States have the most updated technology and are fully combat-ready, making it the strongest air force around the globe. The advanced fighter jets include the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-15EX Eagle II, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.