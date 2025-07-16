/Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets

Based on the report of Global Firepower 2025, these nations stand out as the most powerful because of the Air Force's size, technological capability, and effectiveness with precision. Here is the list of the top ten countries with powerful military aircraft fleets.
With an approximately 1,000 military aviation fleet, France stands in the 10th position in terms of the most advanced fighter jets and is also marked as the top class of European technology and powerful in operations. The most advanced fighter jets of this nation are: Dassault Rafale, Mirage 2000, Airbus A330 MRTT, C-130 Hercules, and E-3F AWACS.
Turkey has more than 1,000 aircraft, which are quite modern and flexible, including modern fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Being a NATO member, Turkey is essential for European defence, as it plays a key role in regional stability in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. The most advanced fighter jet of Turkey is the TF KAAN (also known as MMU), a fifth-generation, twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter jet under development by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
The air force of Egypt ranks eighth and has a total of 1,093 aircraft, which operate a diverse mix of American F-16s, French Rafale fighters, and Russian aircraft. The air power of Egypt contributes to regional defence and peacekeeping operations.
Pakistan's fleet ranks seventh in the world with around 1,400 military aircraft. Pakistan's air force capabilities are maintained to defend against and deter a variety of aircraft, defend border regions, and match the military capability of India to counter the neighbouring country's advanced weapons.
Japan ranks sixth globally with 1443 aircraft. The Air Self-Defence Force of Japan operates a sophisticated fleet of fighter jets and surveillance planes. Its air capabilities play a key role in maintaining regional stability and supporting defence partnerships, particularly with the United States. The most advanced fighter jets of Japan include the Mitsubishi F-2, a domestically produced multirole fighter, and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation stealth fighter.
According to Global Firepower 2025, South Korea possesses around 1,600 military aircraft. The country places strong emphasis on air defence and deterrence, especially in response to threats from North Korea, which is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and continues to evolve to maintain a strategic edge. The KF-21, the first domestically made fighter jet, which officials aim to upgrade to a stealth fighter, is one of the most advanced aircraft in South Korea.
India is ranked fourth with 2229 military aircraft, and the Indian Air Force is undergoing continuous modernisation, with the addition of new fighter jets, transport planes, and air defence systems. It possesses modern and high-tech advanced aircraft that include the Dassault Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas, and Mirage 2000.
The Chinese Air Force is rapidly expanding and modernising its fleet, now comprising over 3,300 aircraft. With a focus on advanced bombers, fighter jets, and drones, China aims to assert regional dominance and strengthen its global military influence. The most advanced fighter jet of China is the Chengdu J-20 "Mighty Dragon", which is China’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to compete with aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.
Russia stands second in terms of quantity and capability in the air force with 4,200 aircraft. Russia's air force nonetheless hosts several modern fighters and strategic bombers to deter or project power regionally and globally. The most advanced fighter jets include the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 and the 4.5-generation Sukhoi Su-35S.
The United States holds the top spot in terms of the most advanced fighter jets, with the highest count, where many of these types contain fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, and reconnaissance aircraft. The aircraft of the United States have the most updated technology and are fully combat-ready, making it the strongest air force around the globe. The advanced fighter jets include the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-15EX Eagle II, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.