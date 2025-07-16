LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets

Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 17:33 IST

Based on the report of Global Firepower 2025, these nations stand out as the most powerful because of the Air Force's size, technological capability, and effectiveness with precision. Here is the list of the top ten countries with powerful military aircraft fleets.

10. France (976 aircraft)
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

10. France (976 aircraft)

With an approximately 1,000 military aviation fleet, France stands in the 10th position in terms of the most advanced fighter jets and is also marked as the top class of European technology and powerful in operations. The most advanced fighter jets of this nation are: Dassault Rafale, Mirage 2000, Airbus A330 MRTT, C-130 Hercules, and E-3F AWACS.

9. Turkey (1,083 aircraft)
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

9. Turkey (1,083 aircraft)

Turkey has more than 1,000 aircraft, which are quite modern and flexible, including modern fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Being a NATO member, Turkey is essential for European defence, as it plays a key role in regional stability in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. The most advanced fighter jet of Turkey is the TF KAAN (also known as MMU), a fifth-generation, twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter jet under development by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

8. Egypt (1,093 aircraft)
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

8. Egypt (1,093 aircraft)

The air force of Egypt ranks eighth and has a total of 1,093 aircraft, which operate a diverse mix of American F-16s, French Rafale fighters, and Russian aircraft. The air power of Egypt contributes to regional defence and peacekeeping operations.

7. Pakistan (1,399 aircrafts)
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

7. Pakistan (1,399 aircrafts)

Pakistan's fleet ranks seventh in the world with around 1,400 military aircraft. Pakistan's air force capabilities are maintained to defend against and deter a variety of aircraft, defend border regions, and match the military capability of India to counter the neighbouring country's advanced weapons.

6. Japan (1,443 aircraft)
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

6. Japan (1,443 aircraft)

Japan ranks sixth globally with 1443 aircraft. The Air Self-Defence Force of Japan operates a sophisticated fleet of fighter jets and surveillance planes. Its air capabilities play a key role in maintaining regional stability and supporting defence partnerships, particularly with the United States. The most advanced fighter jets of Japan include the Mitsubishi F-2, a domestically produced multirole fighter, and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation stealth fighter.

5. South Korea (1,592 aircraft)
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

5. South Korea (1,592 aircraft)

According to Global Firepower 2025, South Korea possesses around 1,600 military aircraft. The country places strong emphasis on air defence and deterrence, especially in response to threats from North Korea, which is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and continues to evolve to maintain a strategic edge. The KF-21, the first domestically made fighter jet, which officials aim to upgrade to a stealth fighter, is one of the most advanced aircraft in South Korea.

4. India (2,229 aircraft)
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

4. India (2,229 aircraft)

India is ranked fourth with 2229 military aircraft, and the Indian Air Force is undergoing continuous modernisation, with the addition of new fighter jets, transport planes, and air defence systems. It possesses modern and high-tech advanced aircraft that include the Dassault Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas, and Mirage 2000.

3. China (3,309 aircraft)
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

3. China (3,309 aircraft)

The Chinese Air Force is rapidly expanding and modernising its fleet, now comprising over 3,300 aircraft. With a focus on advanced bombers, fighter jets, and drones, China aims to assert regional dominance and strengthen its global military influence. The most advanced fighter jet of China is the Chengdu J-20 "Mighty Dragon", which is China’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to compete with aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

2. Russia (4,292 aircrafts)
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

2. Russia (4,292 aircrafts)

Russia stands second in terms of quantity and capability in the air force with 4,200 aircraft. Russia's air force nonetheless hosts several modern fighters and strategic bombers to deter or project power regionally and globally. The most advanced fighter jets include the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 and the 4.5-generation Sukhoi Su-35S.

1. United States (13,043 aircrafts)
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

1. United States (13,043 aircrafts)

The United States holds the top spot in terms of the most advanced fighter jets, with the highest count, where many of these types contain fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, and reconnaissance aircraft. The aircraft of the United States have the most updated technology and are fully combat-ready, making it the strongest air force around the globe. The advanced fighter jets include the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-15EX Eagle II, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

Trending Photo

Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets
10

Who rules the skies? Meet top 10 nations with most advanced fighter jets

From Singapore to Oslo: Here's a look at top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2025
11

From Singapore to Oslo: Here's a look at top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2025

Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list
5

Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list
5

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT
7

From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT