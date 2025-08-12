/Who rules the battlefield? Meet the 7 military superpowers of 2025 — India's rank will surprise you

These top 7 nations have a strong military base and are continuously enhancing their military strength as well as capabilities in terms of personnel, weapons, missiles, aircraft, drones, ships, and submarines. Let's have a look at it.
With 376,000 total military personnel, 976 aircraft, and 215 tanks, the military industry of France is recognised as one of the largest in the world. The total military spending of France is $55 billion in a year.
The United Kingdom occupies the 6th spot among the top 7 militaries in the world due to its airpower, manpower, logistical efficiency, and financial resources. With $71.5 billion of military spending, this nation has 1,108,860 military personnel, 631 aircraft, and 227 tanks.
South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea, possesses over 133,000 vehicles and 739 helicopters, including a formidable fleet of 112 attack helicopters. With $46.3 billion of military spending, it also has 3,820,000 military personnel, 1,592 aircraft, and 2,236 tanks.
With a growing focus on digitisation and modernisation, India has also bolstered its efficiency in the domestic military-industrial complex, making it the 4th strongest military in the world. The country invested approximately $86.1 billion in the military during the fiscal year 2025-26. Along with 5,137,550 military personnel, India possesses a total of 2,216 aircraft, 4,614 tanks, and 295 assets in naval forces.
With approximately USD 266.8 billion in investment in 2025, China holds the 3rd spot, having 3,170,000 military personnel, 3,304 aircraft, and 5,000 tanks among its substantial resources.
Russia came into existence after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, with nearly 900,000-strong active military forces. Currently, it has 3,570,000 military personnel with 4,292 aircraft and 5,750 tanks. In addition, its total military spending is $126 billion.
The United States tops the list of militaries with total spending of $895 billion and 13,209 aircraft, 983 of which are attack helicopters. It also has 2,127,500 military personnel and 4,640.