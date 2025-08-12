/Who rules the battlefield? Meet the 7 military superpowers of 2025 — India's rank will surprise you

With a growing focus on digitisation and modernisation, India has also bolstered its efficiency in the domestic military-industrial complex, making it the 4th strongest military in the world. The country invested approximately $86.1 billion in the military during the fiscal year 2025-26. Along with 5,137,550 military personnel, India possesses a total of 2,216 aircraft, 4,614 tanks, and 295 assets in naval forces.