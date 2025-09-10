/Who rules the AI world? Top 7 countries leading the AI race — Know where India rank

With recent technology advancements indicating a major shift in economies, job markets, and societal dynamics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the world today. Let's have a look at the top 7 countries leading in AI.
According to Stanford’s Global AI Vibrancy Ranking 2023, with score of 20.48, South Korea holds the 7th spot for leading in AI-powered robotics, automation, and consumer electronics. Samsung and LG, hailing from South Korea, integrate AI into smart devices and self-driving technology.
With a 22.54 score, France secures sixth spot as it also focuses on AI research, ethics, and automation. The government of France has launched policies and funding support to focus on AI-driven innovations in healthcare, robotics, and finance.
Ranked fifth in vibrancy at 22.72, the UAE hold the second-highest AI compute capacity at 23.1 million H100 equivalents, trailing only the US, along with 6.4K MW total power capacity in the world.
Ranking 4th globally with vibrancy at 25.54, India is also a rising AI powerhouse in the world. It has a large pool of AI engineers, strong government support through initiatives like IndiaAI, and investments from companies like TCS, Infosys, and Reliance. AI is also growing in India's healthcare, automation, and smart cities.
Strong in AI innovation and ethics, with a focus on healthcare and research sectors, the United Kingdom has been ranked third with a vibrancy score of 27.21.
It ranks second in AI vibrancy with a score of 40.17. China holds the lead in generative AI adoption (83%), outpacing the U.S. (65%) and global average (54%), according to a report in Reuters.
As per Stanford’s Global AI Vibrancy Ranking 2023, the United States is the global leader in AI, excelling in research, private investments, and advanced AI models. Big giants like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA, which originated from this land, drive major AI breakthroughs, including large language models and automation.