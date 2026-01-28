/Who rules military power in 2026? Top 7 powerful countries ranked — Check where does India stand

Global Firepower has published its 2026 Military Strength rankings, assessing the armed forces of 145 countries using over 60 indicators that feed into each nation’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score. Here’s a look at the top seven countries with the strongest military capabilities worldwide.
Ranked the world’s most powerful military since 2005, the US tops the 2026 Global Firepower Index with a score of 0.0741. Evaluated among 145 countries, its dominance rests on unmatched defence spending, global force projection, nuclear capabilities, advanced air and naval power, and an extensive network of overseas bases, according to a report released by the Global Firepower Military Index 2026.
Holding second place with a Power Index score of 0.0791, Russia retains its 2025 ranking. Its strength lies in vast nuclear arsenals, long-range missile forces, a large standing military, and significant land warfare capabilities. Despite economic pressures, Russia remains a key global military power in Eastern Europe.
China ranks third globally with a Power Index score of 0.0919, unchanged from 2025. Its rise is driven by rapid military modernisation, the world’s largest standing army, an expanding blue-water navy, advanced missile systems, and growing aerospace and cyber warfare capabilities across East Asia and beyond.
India holds the 4th position with a score of 0.1346, maintaining its 2025 rank. As South Asia’s leading military power, India combines large manpower, nuclear deterrence, expanding indigenous defence production, strong missile forces, and growing air and naval capabilities to secure its regional and global standing.
Ranked fifth with a Power Index score of 0.1642, South Korea remains unchanged from 2025. Its military strength is shaped by advanced technology, a highly trained force, strong missile defence systems, and close coordination with the US, driven largely by security challenges on the Korean Peninsula.
France climbs to sixth place in 2026 with a Power Index score of 0.1798, up from seventh in 2025. It stands out as Europe’s leading military power, backed by nuclear weapons, a blue-water navy, an advanced air force, overseas deployments, and strong defence-industrial capabilities.
Japan ranks seventh globally with a score of 0.1876, improving from eighth place in 2025. While constitutionally constrained, Japan’s Self-Defence Forces are technologically advanced, with strong naval and air power, growing missile defence, and increased defence spending amid rising regional security concerns.