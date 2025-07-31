/Who really owns the moon? Here’s why you can buy land, but it’s legally worth nothing...

The cornerstone of this legal framework is the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, formally titled the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. Signed by 109 countries and adopted by the UN General Assembly, the treaty enshrines space as 'the province of all mankind'. It prohibits any national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, use, occupation, or any other means, ensuring that space remains free for exploration and use by all states, for peaceful purposes only.

