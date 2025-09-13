/Who really is Tyler Robinson? Full profile of the guy who shot Charlie Kirk

Robinson was raised in Washington County, Utah, where he lived with his parents “for a long time.” Public records indicate he briefly attended Utah State University in Logan in 2021, where he may have studied engineering. A photograph from that year shows him proudly holding his acceptance letter at the campus sign. However, he did not complete his studies and was not enrolled at Utah Valley University, where the shooting ultimately took place. Neighbors have described him as quiet and reserved, but increasingly “withdrawn” in recent years.