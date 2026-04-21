/Who owns It? 7 weapons that could actually sink USS Abraham Lincoln

The most publicly feared threat to the Lincoln is the Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM), like China's DF-21D or DF-26. Unlike cruise missiles that skim the ocean, ASBMs are fired into the atmosphere and plunge straight down onto the flight deck from space at Mach 10. The kinetic energy alone of a direct hit from a multi-ton warhead moving at that speed would punch straight through the hull and obliterate the internal decks.