Who is Vince Zampellas , ‘Call of Duty’ game creator, who died in a Ferrari car crash

Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella, 55, dies in fiery Ferrari crash in Los Angeles. The gaming legend shaped the FPS genre and founded Respawn Entertainment.
Vince Zampella was a legendary American game developer and a pioneer of the first-person shooter genre. He was the co-founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, creating titles that have sold over 500 million copies worldwide.
The 55-year-old died on Sunday afternoon when his Ferrari crashed on the Angeles Crest Highway. The high-performance vehicle struck a concrete barrier at approximately 12:45 pm before becoming fully engulfed in flames.
Electronic Arts confirmed the death of the executive and gaming pioneer on Monday. Zampella was a towering figure in interactive entertainment, serving as the head of both Respawn and the Battlefield franchise.
The crash took place on a winding stretch of the San Gabriel Mountains known for its scenic yet treacherous curves. Authorities stated the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons shortly after exiting a tunnel.
Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002 and was a primary architect behind the original Call of Duty in 2003. The franchise has since become a global cultural phenomenon and a multi-billion dollar property.
Under Zampella’s leadership, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) transformed the industry. The game introduced cinematic storytelling and addictive multiplayer mechanics that became the global industry standard.
In 2010, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, where he led the development of the innovative Titanfall series. The studio was eventually acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017 for over $300 million.
Zampella oversaw the surprise launch of Apex Legends in 2019, which reached 25 million players in its first week. The battle royale title solidified his reputation for delivering massive hits repeatedly.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed that two people succumbed to their injuries in the single-vehicle accident. While Zampella died at the scene, a passenger was ejected from the vehicle and passed away later at a hospital.
From Medal of Honor to the recent revival of Battlefield, Zampella's creative vision shaped the look of modern shooters. His work leaves an indelible mark on the gaming community and future generations of developers.