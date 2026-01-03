LOGIN
Who is Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López?

Jan 03, 2026

Vladimir Padrino López is Venezuela’s long-serving Defence Minister and a top General. Explore about his rise from the military academy to becoming a key pillar of the nation's power structure.

Early life and roots
Early life and roots

Vladimir Padrino López was born on 30 May 1963 in the capital city of Caracas. He was raised in Venezuela before embarking on a career that would make him a central figure in the nation's military history.

Military education
Military education

He graduated from the Military Academy of Venezuela on 5 July 1984. His early training included commanding mortar personnel in the Táchira State as he began his steady ascent through the army ranks.

Loyalty during the 2002 coup
Loyalty during the 2002 coup

During the April 2002 coup attempt, Padrino López was a colonel in Fuerte Tiuna. He remained steadfastly loyal to the government of Hugo Chávez, a move that solidified his standing within the socialist movement.

Appointment as Defence Minister
Appointment as Defence Minister

President Nicolás Maduro appointed Padrino López as the Minister of Defence on 24 October 2014. He succeeded Carmen Meléndez and has since become one of the longest-serving ministers in the current cabinet.

Control over food and medicine
Control over food and medicine

In July 2016, his powers were expanded to include the distribution of food and medicine across the country. This role put all government institutions under his command for the "Great Mission for Safe Sovereign Supply".

Strategic military command
Strategic military command

Alongside his ministerial role, he has served as the Strategic Operational Commander of the Armed Forces. This position gives him direct authority over military deployments and national defence strategies.

Educational contributions
Educational contributions

Padrino López is the author of a military manual titled "Preparation Process Operations". This text is used as a standard reference in military institutes and universities throughout the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.

International sanctions
International sanctions

The General has faced targeted sanctions from the United States, Canada, and several other nations. These measures were imposed due to his role in supporting the administration and allegations of undermining democratic processes.

US legal charges
US legal charges

In March 2020, the United States Department of Justice indicted Padrino López on narco-terrorism charges. The US government has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

Current role in 2026
Current role in 2026

As of January 2026, Padrino López remains a critical figure in managing the state of emergency in Venezuela. He continues to lead military operations and remains the primary voice for the armed forces during national crises.

