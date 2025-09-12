/Who is Tyler Robinson? The suspect arrested for Charlie Kirk's murder

Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, a Utah local, in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The arrest follows a nationwide investigation, tips from the suspect’s close contacts, and coordination with law enforcement.
Tyler Robinson has been identified as the alleged shooter responsible for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. According to AP, quoting sources, Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, came under scrutiny after authorities reviewed surveillance footage and received tips from individuals close to him. President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest, noting that “somebody very close to him turned him in.”
Robinson was detained by local and federal authorities. The FBI released photos and video showing the suspect attempting to escape the campus following the shooting. Two other individuals were briefly detained but released after questioning. Robinson is currently in custody as law enforcement continues to build a case.
President Trump revealed that investigators located Robinson with help from multiple sources, including the suspect’s father and a minister connected to law enforcement. This tip proved critical in ending the nationwide manhunt and securing his arrest.
Charlie Kirk, 31, a father of two, was participating in a Q&A session under a tent at Utah Valley University when a single shot struck him in the neck. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as students fled, and Kirk was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The gunfire originated from a rooftop approximately 200 yards from Kirk’s location.
Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle along the route Robinson allegedly used to escape. Forensic teams also collected a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint at the scene, which helped confirm the suspect’s movements and connection to the crime.
Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that the state of Utah will pursue the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. President Trump also expressed his hope that the suspect receives the maximum penalty, emphasizing Kirk’s impact and character.
Authorities are continuing to examine whether the shooting was part of a broader network or plot. Trump noted that, as of now, it appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing to ensure all angles are explored.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk has drawn nationwide attention, prompting vigils and widespread commentary. The reward for information had been set at $100,000, highlighting the public’s role in helping authorities apprehend Robinson. Security measures at campuses and public events are being reviewed in response.