Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a British far-right activist and founder of the English Defence League. Known for his anti-Islam views, he has a long criminal record, including assault and contempt of court. He was recently jailed for defying a court order
As many as 150,000 people have taken to streets in London under the banner of 'Unite The Kingdom' protest. On Sunday (Sep 13), there were reports of clashes between protesters and the UK police.
A far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, organised the protest in the name of saving free speech. Robinson is one of the most prominent far-right figures in Britain.
Tommy Robinson's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He founded a street movement called the English Defence League in 2009. From assault to mortgage fraud to multiple contempt of court convictions, Robinson's criminal record is extensive. Robinson has recently been released from prison. In 2024, he was sentenced for ignoring a court’s orders not to repeat libellous claims about a Syrian refugee. The Syrian youth had successfully sued Robinson for his remarks, but the latter kept repeating them. He was also banned from X (former Twitter) in 2018, but his account was reinstated under Musk.
Tech giant Elon Musk, who joined the protest via video conferencing, said that he is rallying against the “woke mind virus”. He added that there is “massive uncontrolled migration” contributing to the “destruction of Britain” and called for the 'dissolution of parliament." Musk has been targeting the UK Government over the grooming gangs scandal. He has also criticised the UK’s Online Safety Act, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.
UK PM Keir Starmer broke his silence on the ongoing Unite the Kingdom" march. In a post on X on Mon (Sep 14), he said that people have the right to protest peacefully, but assault on police officers will not be tolerated. He declared that he “will not stand” for violence against police or for people feeling “intimidated on our streets” He also said that the flag of Britain represents "a diverse country" and it will not be surrendered for those who use it “as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”