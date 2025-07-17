/Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 18:26 IST

From Tiger Woods to Jack Nicklaus, here's a look at the top five richest golfers of all time. This list also includes Greg Norman, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods - $1.3 billion
Tiger Woods - $1.3 billion

Tiger Woods is the richest golfer of all time and the only one to become a billionaire in this sports. He has won 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour events in his career till now..

Endorsements: Tiger has earned huge money from deals with Nike (worth over $500 million), Gatorade, Rolex, Bridgestone and EA Sports.

Business Ventures: He owns a company- TGR Ventures, has fine dining restaurants, a charity foundation and co-ownership of TMRW Sports.

Jack Nicklaus - $400 million
Jack Nicklaus - $400 million

Jack Nicklaus, also known as ‘The Golden Bear’ has a net worth of $400 million. He holds the record with 18 major wins and 73 PGA Tour victories.

Endorsements: He has deals with brands like Rolex, Perry Ellis clothing and his own Golden Bear gear line.

Business Ventures: His company, Nicklaus Design has created over 400 golf courses. He also owns a wine label and a real estate resort.

Greg Norman - $400 million
Greg Norman - $400 million

Greg Norman is third on this list with 91 wins worldwide and two Open Championship titles. His net worth is around $400 million.

Endorsements and Branding: He has his own clothing brand (Greg Norman Collection), has partnerships with Omega watches and Cobra golf equipment.

Business Ventures: Norman runs Great White Shark Enterprises, owns wineries, exports beef and has LIV Golf leadership.

Phil Mickelson - $350 million
Phil Mickelson - $350 million

Phil Mickelson is ranked fourth on this list. With a net worth of $350 million, he has six major wins and 45 PGA Tour titles. He made history by winning a major at the age 50.

Endorsements: He has worked with brands like Callaway, KPMG (previously), Rolex and Amstel Light.

Investments: Mickelson has his own design firm, luxury properties and partnership with private aviation companies. He also likes to invest in tech startups.

Rory McIlroy - $260 million
Rory McIlroy - $260 million

Ireland's Rory McIlroy is fifth on this list. With a net worth of $260 million, he has four major wins and he is also the two-time FedEx Cup champion.

Endorsements: He has deals with Nike (apparel), TaylorMade (equipment), Omega and Workday.

Business Ventures: TMRW Sports and some stakes in football and F1.

