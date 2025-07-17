/Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names

Tiger Woods is the richest golfer of all time and the only one to become a billionaire in this sports. He has won 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour events in his career till now..

Endorsements: Tiger has earned huge money from deals with Nike (worth over $500 million), Gatorade, Rolex, Bridgestone and EA Sports.

Business Ventures: He owns a company- TGR Ventures, has fine dining restaurants, a charity foundation and co-ownership of TMRW Sports.