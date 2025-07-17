/Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names

From Tiger Woods to Jack Nicklaus, here's a look at the top five richest golfers of all time. This list also includes Greg Norman, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.
Tiger Woods is the richest golfer of all time and the only one to become a billionaire in this sports. He has won 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour events in his career till now..
Endorsements: Tiger has earned huge money from deals with Nike (worth over $500 million), Gatorade, Rolex, Bridgestone and EA Sports.
Business Ventures: He owns a company- TGR Ventures, has fine dining restaurants, a charity foundation and co-ownership of TMRW Sports.
Jack Nicklaus, also known as ‘The Golden Bear’ has a net worth of $400 million. He holds the record with 18 major wins and 73 PGA Tour victories.
Endorsements: He has deals with brands like Rolex, Perry Ellis clothing and his own Golden Bear gear line.
Business Ventures: His company, Nicklaus Design has created over 400 golf courses. He also owns a wine label and a real estate resort.
Greg Norman is third on this list with 91 wins worldwide and two Open Championship titles. His net worth is around $400 million.
Endorsements and Branding: He has his own clothing brand (Greg Norman Collection), has partnerships with Omega watches and Cobra golf equipment.
Business Ventures: Norman runs Great White Shark Enterprises, owns wineries, exports beef and has LIV Golf leadership.
Phil Mickelson is ranked fourth on this list. With a net worth of $350 million, he has six major wins and 45 PGA Tour titles. He made history by winning a major at the age 50.
Endorsements: He has worked with brands like Callaway, KPMG (previously), Rolex and Amstel Light.
Investments: Mickelson has his own design firm, luxury properties and partnership with private aviation companies. He also likes to invest in tech startups.
Ireland's Rory McIlroy is fifth on this list. With a net worth of $260 million, he has four major wins and he is also the two-time FedEx Cup champion.
Endorsements: He has deals with Nike (apparel), TaylorMade (equipment), Omega and Workday.
Business Ventures: TMRW Sports and some stakes in football and F1.