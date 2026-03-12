/Who is the largest exporter of LPG to India?

Qatar is the largest exporter of LPG to India, supplying up to 34 per cent of the country's imports, valued at $4.04 billion. The UAE follows as the second-largest supplier. India imports 60 per cent of its LPG, mostly from the Middle East.
India is the world's second-largest consumer of LPG, driven by expanding household access through government schemes. Because domestic refineries only produce around 40 per cent of the required fuel, the country relies heavily on imports.
The Middle East dominates India's cooking gas supply, providing the vast majority of its LPG imports. These Gulf shipments are highly favoured because they offer the ideal propane-butane mix required for Indian domestic cylinders.
Qatar officially stands as the largest single exporter of LPG to India. Official trade data indicates that Qatar accounts for roughly 29 to 34 per cent of India's total LPG imports, solidifying its role as New Delhi's primary energy partner.
In recent financial periods, Qatar supplied over 5.33 million metric tonnes of LPG to the Indian market. This massive import volume is valued at over $4.04 billion, highlighting the immense scale of this bilateral energy trade.
Following Qatar, the United Arab Emirates is the second-largest supplier, providing nearly 26 per cent of India's LPG imports. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also remain crucial partners, actively contributing to India's massive energy requirements.
A critical vulnerability for India is that nearly all of these Middle Eastern LPG imports must pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
To reduce its heavy dependence on the Middle East, India is actively diversifying its LPG sources.