Who is Susie Wiles, and why is she in the spotlight? Trump’s chief of staff, as per reports, is the quiet power behind Trump 2.0. A longtime loyalist, Wiles now faces backlash after a viral Vanity Fair profile. Here's what you need to know about her.
Susie Wiles, US President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, has found herself at the centre of a controversy, as her interview with Vanity Fair went viral for all the wrong reasons.
In the lengthy piece that includes multiple interviews spanning months, Wiles said Trump had an "alcoholic personality" and also gave juicy opinions about his close aides, referring to former DOGE chief Elon Musk as an "odd, odd duck". On Tuesday, Trump said he stood by his chief of staff.
But, who is the woman at the centre of this controversy? All you need to know about Susie Wiles.
This week, she found herself in the spotlight after sharply criticising a Vanity Fair profile that drew on hours of interviews with her.
Wiles dismissed the article as a "framed hit piece," accusing the magazine of targeting both her and what she called "the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history." The White House quickly rallied behind her, underscoring just how central she has become to the administration.
Susie Wiles, as per reports, does not look or sound like the most powerful unelected figure in Washington. That, according to people who have worked with her, is precisely the point.
Now serving as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Wiles has become one of the most consequential operators in Trump 2.0, even as she avoids cameras, speeches, and leaks.
Wiles' political instincts were shaped early, reports Axios. She is the daughter of Pat Summerall, the former NFL player and legendary sports broadcaster. She interned on Capitol Hill for Jack Kemp, the former New York congressman and NFL quarterback, before landing a job as a scheduler in Ronald Reagan's White House. From there, she worked on the 1988 Bush-Quayle campaign and later found her footing in Florida politics, where she built a formidable network across state and national Republican circles.
She also worked on Rick Scott’s successful 2010 gubernatorial campaign.
Wiles spent years as a high-level lobbyist, most notably at Ballard Partners, representing a wide range of clients including US cities, foreign political parties, and international media companies. Her work brought scrutiny as well as influence. She testified in the federal corruption trial of former congresswoman Corrine Brown and later helped the case's prosecutor A. Tysen Duva, secure a senior Justice Department nomination.
Wiles first joined Trump’s orbit during the 2016 campaign, running his Florida operation and playing a decisive role in his victory there. She stayed loyal through investigations and internal chaos, publicly rejecting claims of Russian interference.
"There are always ways someone can manipulate the system, but this was not something we saw," she told Politico in 2018.
In 2018, she briefly worked for Ron DeSantis, then Trump’s endorsed pick for Florida governor. Their relationship collapsed after DeSantis won. When DeSantis later challenged Trump for the presidency, Wiles ran the strategy that dismantled his campaign. When DeSantis dropped out of the race, Wiles' public farewell was blunt: "Bye bye," she wrote on X.
Wiles returned fully to Trump’s inner circle after 2020, helping manage his post-presidency operation, backing key allies, and shaping the 2024 campaign - widely described as Trump’s most disciplined.
She has little patience for internal drama or leaks. "I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star," she once told Axios. Her insistence on teamwork earned her a nickname embraced even by Trump himself: the Ice Maiden.
Vice President JD Vance called her unfailingly loyal. "We agree much more than we disagree, but I've never seen her be disloyal to the president of the United States, and that makes her the best White House chief of staff that I think the president could ask for," he said.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised her "steady leadership." Campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita summed it up more simply: Wiles avoids the spotlight, keeps her word, and makes things work. "We call her the Ice Maiden," he told Axios in January.