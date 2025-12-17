Susie Wiles, US President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, has found herself at the centre of a controversy, as her interview with Vanity Fair went viral for all the wrong reasons.



In the lengthy piece that includes multiple interviews spanning months, Wiles said Trump had an "alcoholic personality" and also gave juicy opinions about his close aides, referring to former DOGE chief Elon Musk as an "odd, odd duck". On Tuesday, Trump said he stood by his chief of staff.

But, who is the woman at the centre of this controversy? All you need to know about Susie Wiles.

