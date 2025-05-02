Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? Things to know about Indian astronaut going to space this month

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla is a Captain in the Indian Air Force and one of the four astronauts selected for India’s historic Gaganyaan Mission. Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, he has also made history by being selected for Axiom Mission 4, becoming the first Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).