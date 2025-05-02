Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? Things to know about Indian astronaut going to space this month

Shubhanshu Shukla is a Captain in the Indian Air Force and one of the four astronauts selected for India’s historic Gaganyaan Mission. Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, he has also made history by being selected for Axiom Mission 4, becoming the first Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).
Shukla grew up in Lucknow and studied at City Montessori School, where he showed early interest in science and aviation. His academic brilliance and passion led him to the National Defence Academy, Pune, where he pursued engineering and later completed his master’s from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006, Shukla quickly proved his skill as a fighter pilot. He has flown a wide range of aircraft including the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk and Dornier. By 2024, he was promoted to the rank of Group Captain.
In 2019, Shubhanshu Shukla was chosen by ISRO to train as an astronaut for the Gaganyaan Mission. He underwent intense training at Russia’s prestigious Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. This included survival drills, spacecraft simulation and space medicine preparation.
In 2024, Shukla was selected to pilot the international Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative effort with NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX. This mission will take him to the International Space Station, making him the first Indian ever to visit the ISS a proud moment for the nation.
After the Axiom mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will return to prepare for the Gaganyaan mission, expected to launch by late 2026. The mission aims to send a crew of three into a 400-km low Earth orbit for three days. If successful, it will place India among an elite group of spacefaring nations.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey from Lucknow to the edge of space is a tale of ambition, discipline and national pride. As India looks to expand its space programme, including space stations and lunar missions, he stands as a symbol of what’s possible through hard work and scientific excellence.