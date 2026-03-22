/Who is running Iran amid war? Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence ‘beyond weird’ as CIA, Mossad look for signs

Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence fuels doubts over Iran’s leadership as CIA and Mossad search for clues. Reports suggest IRGC may hold real power amid escalating US-Israel-Iran war.
The whereabouts of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained a mystery since the beginning of the war on February 28. He was named the head of the Islamic Republic after his father was killed in the strikes launched by the US and Israel. Since then, questions have been raised about his condition, location and his role in Iran’s wartime command.
According to an Axios report, citing US and Israeli officials, the CIA, Mossad and other intelligence agencies are probing the whereabouts, condition and role in Iran’s war efforts of the new Iranian leader. “We have no evidence that he is really the one giving orders,” a senior Israeli official told Axios, referring to Mojtaba.
A US official told the outlet that the mystery about Mojaba Khamenei was “beyond weird”. He added that Iran would not have gone through the trouble of naming him as the supreme leader, but added that there is no proof that he is in control of the regime amid war. “It’s beyond weird. We don’t think the Iranians would have gone through all this trouble to choose a dead guy as the supreme leader, but at the same time, we have no proof that he is taking the helm,” the official said.
The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details, that it appears that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held more power than Mojtaba Khamenei himself. “The more likely scenario is that the Revolutionary Guards are controlling him, not the other way around,” the outlet quoted the source as saying, adding that “in a few days, we will probably know more.”
While it was expected that Mojtaba would address the public directly through a video or audio message during Nowruz on Friday, he did not. Instead, only a written statement along with several images was released. It was unclear when the pictures were taken, further fueling speculations about his health and level of control.
The conflict in West Asia entered its 23rd day on March 22. Hostilities began on February 28 when the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. Iran has also targeted several vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire, while US President Donald Trump has claimed victory multiple times, suggesting that the objective is nearly met. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon, targeting Iran’s ally Hezbollah and has ruled out diplomacy with the Lebanese government.