/Who is running Iran amid war? Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence ‘beyond weird’ as CIA, Mossad look for signs

A US official told the outlet that the mystery about Mojaba Khamenei was “beyond weird”. He added that Iran would not have gone through the trouble of naming him as the supreme leader, but added that there is no proof that he is in control of the regime amid war. “It’s beyond weird. We don’t think the Iranians would have gone through all this trouble to choose a dead guy as the supreme leader, but at the same time, we have no proof that he is taking the helm,” the official said.