/Who is ruling the most years? As world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years, here's list of those longest in power

Cameroon leader Paul Biya has been ruling since 1975. At the age of 92, he is the world's oldest leader, and is seeking an eighth term. He is not the only non-royal leader with continuous or near-continuous tenures. These leaders maintain their grip on power often through constitutional changes, suppression of opposition, or lack of elections, particularly in Africa. Here are the top five longest-ruling non-royal leaders in the world currently.
Paul Biya has been ruling Cameroon for 50 years. He has been in power since November 6, 1975, first as prime Minister and as president since1982. Aged 92, he is the oldest head of state in the world. He is also Africa's longest-serving leader. Biya's rule has been marked by allegations of election fraud and repression.
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been at the helm in Equatorial Guinea for 46 years. He came to power in the African country on 3 August 1979, after a coup against his uncle. His regime is faced allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and a lack of democratic processes. His Democratic Party dominates the nation's politics.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been Iran's supreme leader since 4 June 1989, after being the Islamic Republic's president from 1981to1989. He holds significant authority, with his tenure marked by political repression and a firm grip on power, and surviving several wars and assassination attempts.
Denis Sassou Nguesso has been ruling Republic of Congo for 39 years. He was in power from 1979–1992 of the African nation, and again since 25 October 1997, with the non-consecutive tenure totaling 39 years. He returned to power after a civil war and since then has maintained control through elections criticised for low opposition participation.
In power since 29 January 1986, Yoweri Musevenihas been reigning over Uganda for 39 years. He came to power in the African nation after leading a long guerrilla struggle. While his leadership has been praised for economic stability and HIV/AIDS programme, Museveni also faced criticism for authoritarianism and anti-homosexuality laws.