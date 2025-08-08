LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who is ruling the most years? As world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years, here's list of those longest in power

Who is ruling the most years? As world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years, here's list of those longest in power

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 17:33 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 17:33 IST

Cameroon leader Paul Biya has been ruling since 1975. At the age of 92, he is the world's oldest leader, and is seeking an eighth term. He is not the only non-royal leader with continuous or near-continuous tenures. Here's the top five 

Paul Biya, world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years in power
1 / 6
(Photograph: Paul Biya with former US president Barack Obama)

Paul Biya, world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years in power

Cameroon leader Paul Biya has been ruling since 1975. At the age of 92, he is the world's oldest leader, and is seeking an eighth term. He is not the only non-royal leader with continuous or near-continuous tenures. These leaders maintain their grip on power often through constitutional changes, suppression of opposition, or lack of elections, particularly in Africa. Here are the top five longest-ruling non-royal leaders in the world currently.

Paul Biya of Cameroon: Ruling Cameroon for five decades
2 / 6
(Photograph: Paul Biya and wife in 2022)

Paul Biya of Cameroon: Ruling Cameroon for five decades

Paul Biya has been ruling Cameroon for 50 years. He has been in power since November 6, 1975, first as prime Minister and as president since1982. Aged 92, he is the oldest head of state in the world. He is also Africa's longest-serving leader. Biya's rule has been marked by allegations of election fraud and repression.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo: Ruling Equatorial Guinea for 46 years - 46 years
3 / 6
(Photograph: Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo)

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo: Ruling Equatorial Guinea for 46 years - 46 years

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been at the helm in Equatorial Guinea for 46 years. He came to power in the African country on 3 August 1979, after a coup against his uncle. His regime is faced allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and a lack of democratic processes. His Democratic Party dominates the nation's politics.

Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran going strong for 43 years
4 / 6
(Photograph: Ali Khamenei)

Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran going strong for 43 years

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been Iran's supreme leader since 4 June 1989, after being the Islamic Republic's president from 1981to1989. He holds significant authority, with his tenure marked by political repression and a firm grip on power, and surviving several wars and assassination attempts.

Denis Sassou Nguesso: Powerful leader of Republic of Congo for 39 years
5 / 6
(Photograph: Denis Sassou Nguesso with Russian president Vladimir Putin)

Denis Sassou Nguesso: Powerful leader of Republic of Congo for 39 years

Denis Sassou Nguesso has been ruling Republic of Congo for 39 years. He was in power from 1979–1992 of the African nation, and again since 25 October 1997, with the non-consecutive tenure totaling 39 years. He returned to power after a civil war and since then has maintained control through elections criticised for low opposition participation.

Yoweri Museveni: The strongman of Uganda for 39 years
6 / 6
(Photograph: Yoweri Museveni speaking at an investment summit in 2020)

Yoweri Museveni: The strongman of Uganda for 39 years

In power since 29 January 1986, Yoweri Musevenihas been reigning over Uganda for 39 years. He came to power in the African nation after leading a long guerrilla struggle. While his leadership has been praised for economic stability and HIV/AIDS programme, Museveni also faced criticism for authoritarianism and anti-homosexuality laws.

Trending Photo

Who is ruling the most years? As world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years, here's list of those longest in power
6

Who is ruling the most years? As world's oldest leader seeks another term at age 92 after 50 years, here's list of those longest in power

What makes ‘Oumuamua different from any other space rock we’ve seen
7

What makes ‘Oumuamua different from any other space rock we’ve seen

How will OpenAI GPT-5 transform healthcare and education support?
7

How will OpenAI GPT-5 transform healthcare and education support?

If ‘Oumuamua was an alien craft, what could it have been doing?
6

If ‘Oumuamua was an alien craft, what could it have been doing?

5 batters fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, several Indians dominate this list, check which lone Australian legend stands
5

5 batters fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, several Indians dominate this list, check which lone Australian legend stands